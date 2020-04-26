Arsenal players will be allowed to return to their London Colney training ground next week. However, they will continue to train individually in accordance with government health guidelines. They will continue to observe social distancing rules amid the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, access for Mikel Arteta's players will be limited and carefully managed. Here are further details on the same.

Rules 'Social distancing will be maintained at all times'

A club spokesperson confirmed that access will be limited and players will do their individual workout. "Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed, and social distancing will be maintained at all times." "All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout, and return home," he said.

Guidelines Several players had broken social distancing guidelines

The move comes after the club spoke to all the players to remind them of social distancing guidelines. Players like Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were earlier pictured breaking the norms. Lacazette was too close to someone valeting his car, while Luiz and Xhaka were seen practicing in a park. Meanwhile, Pepe was seen playing football with some friends.

Restrictions British government is expected to review current lockdown restrictions

The British government is expected to review current lockdown restrictions on May 7. Should teams be allowed to train, it is expected they would need two to three weeks to get prepared to play competitive matches. The ban on mass public gatherings will only happen when the pandemic comes to an end. Therefore, the rescheduled games will almost certainly be held behind closed doors.

Information Arsenal squad, staff had agreed to take a pay cut