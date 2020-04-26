Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes the 13th edition of Indian Premier League could be staged behind closed doors. In an Instagram live session with team-mate Dinesh Karthik, Pandya stated playing in front of empty stands would be a different experience. BCCI postponed the IPL 2020 indefinitely after the nationwide lockdown was extended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Here is more.

Quote Playing without crowds feels different

"We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd. I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. If that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option," said Hardik.

Hardik Pandya Pandya was set to make his international comeback

Hardik Pandya was due to make his comeback in international cricket from his lower back injury. The 26-year-old, who has been out of action since the South Africa series, underwent a surgery in London last year. He recently featured in the DY Patil tournament wherein he smashed a 55-ball 158. The swashbuckling all-rounder was also impressive with the ball.

IPL 2020 IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely

The impeding IPL season has been deferred indefinitely, owing to coronavirus outburst. In an official statement, the BCCI revealed India's cash-rich league has been suspended until further notice. "IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so...BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date," the statement read.

Views Former cricketers opined on conducting IPL behind closed doors