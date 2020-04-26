England pace spearhead Jofra Archer revealed his World Cup winners' medal has gone missing after he shifted to a new house. The 25-year-old has been looking for the medal amid lockdown. Jofra, who made his international debut last year, was pivotal for England in the 2019 World Cup campaign. His famous Super Over spell led England to a maiden World Cup title.

Quote I have gone mad looking for it, says Archer

"I had it hanging off a portrait someone sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it. I've gone mad looking for it already," said Jofra.

World Cup 2019 England were crowned champions after a thrilling encounter

Hosts England defeated New Zealand at Lord's to clinch their maiden World Cup title. The match went down to the wire, which later saw an enthralling Super Over. With 16 runs to defend, England skipper Eoin Morgan turned to a rather naive Archer. England managed to seal victory on the boundary count, even after having the Super Over tied.

Jofra Archer Archer speaks about his Super Over experience

Jofra believes he was too inexperienced to have bowled the Super Over in the first place. "That doesn't mean I didn't want it, I just didn't think I was in a position to volunteer, I was just coming into the team," he said. He added, "I'd played the least amount of games in the squad. I didn't think it was my time to volunteer."

Information Archer was England's highest wicket-taker