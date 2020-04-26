-
Manchester City couldn't defend the Premier League title in 2014-15 after a solid show the season earlier.
Jose Mourinho, who was in his second spell at Chelsea, helped the Blues lift the honor.
This was Chelsea's fourth Premier League title and a third under Mourinho.
Chelsea's eight-point lead over City helped them seal the campaign.
Here's the statistical analysis of the 2014-15 season.
Chelsea show character, win fourth Premier League title
Chelsea won the trophy after collecting 87 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the lowest goals that season (32).
Chelsea also accounted for the best goal difference (+41).
They scored the second-highest number of goals (73).
Chelsea registered 26 wins, 9 draws and 3 losses.
Second-placed City had 79 points, whereas, Arsenal and Manchester United collected 75 and 70 points respectively.
Notable individual stats of the 2014-15 season
City's Sergio Aguero scored the most goals that season (26).
Harry Kane and Diego Costa followed suit with 21 and 20 goals respectively.
Aguero amassed the most hat-tricks that season (2).
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas dominated the show in terms of assists (18). Santi Cazorla finished second (11).
City's Joe Hart amounted for the most clean sheets (14).
2014-15 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
Chelsea, City and Arsenal qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Man United qualified for the Champions League playoff round.
Tottenham and Liverpool qualified for the Europa League group stage.
Southampton booked their place in the Europa League third qualifying round.
West Ham qualified for the Europa League first qualifying round.
The likes of Hull, Burnley and QPR were relegated to the Championship.
Premier League 2014-15: List of award winners
Chelsea's Eden Hazard bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
The Belgian pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year,
Harry Kane was adjudged PFA Young Player of the Year.
Jose Mourinho won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Aguero won the Golden Boot, whereas, Hart won the Golden Glove.