The Spanish league known as La Liga came to existence in the year 1929. Spanish giants Real Madrid have gone on to win a record 33 titles, whereas, Barcelona follow suit with 26 honors. There have been numerous records scripted by both teams and individuals. Many of these records have been surpassed, however, several others have remained intact. We look at the unbreakable records.

Successive titles Real's five successive La Liga title wins on two occasions

Winning consecutive league seasons is difficult for any side in European club football. A handful of clubs around Europe have achieved this mark three times or more. When it comes to La Liga, Real Madrid have sealed the honor in five successive seasons on two occasions. Real achieved the feat in 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65 and 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88, 1988-89, 1989-90.

Lionel Messi Messi's goal-scoring record and hat-tricks will remain intact forever

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has been a legend in the Spanish league. Messi's 438-goal tally is a league record and it's one for the ages. The next best goal-scorer amongst active players is Karim Benzema (162). Messi has the most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and is followed by former Real ace Cristiano Ronaldo (34). No other active La Liga players have more than 10.

La Liga Other unbreakable records held by Messi in La Liga

When it comes to most goals in a La Liga season, Messi's tally of 50 in the 2011-12 season has remained as it is. Messi, alongside Ronaldo, have the best stats in this regard. The Argentine has won the most La Liga titles as a non Spanish player (10). Messi has the record for most La Liga appearances by a foreign player (456).

Records Notable team and individual records that could stay on forever