Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins believes Cheteshwar Pujara is the toughest Indian batsman to deal with. During a Q&A session on Australian Cricketers Association's official Instagram handle, Cummins opened up on the 2018-19 home Test series against India. According to him, Pujara was the toughest Indian batsman to deal with, throughout the series. The former also praised Pujara for his resilience. Here is more.

Quote 'He was a real pain for us,' says Cummins

"There are a lot of them out there. I am going to go with someone a little different, who was a real pain in the backside for us last last summer. Pujara is the hardest one in Test cricket, so far, I think," said Cummins.

India A first ever Test series victory on the Australian soil

In 2018, India became the first ever Asian team to register a Test series victory down under after they defeated the hosts 2-1. India also won their maiden Boxing Day Test, having trounced Australia by 137 runs. The Australians looked dejected without the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner. Cheteshwar Pujara gave the Australian bowlers a run for the money.

Difference Pujara led the Indian batting in 2018-19 Test series

Pujara's played a pivotal role in bolstering the batting line-up as India scripted history in Australia. He was the leading run-scorer of the Test series, having racked up 521 runs in four matches at 74.43. The 32-year-old slammed as many as three tons. India were reduced to 86/5 at Adelaide before Pujara played a series-defining knock. He ended up scoring 123 off 246 deliveries.

Resilience Cummins hailed Pujara for his concentration