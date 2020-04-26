Reports have claimed Arsenal could be on their way to lose skipper and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Talks of a new contract has stalled and Aubameyang's future at the club looks uncertain. Several clubs including Inter Milan are believed to be wanting the striker. However, can Arsenal afford to lose him? We analyze the same.

Situation A look at the current situation of Aubameyang

According to The Express, Serie A side Inter are in poll position to complete a £56m transfer. Inter could lose forward Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona and that has alerted manager Antonio Conte, who is a big fan of Aubameyang. The wage is something that could be a stumbling block, however, Inter are confident of negotiating a deal with the Gabon international.

Impact Aubameyang has been a goal-scoring delight

Aubameyang was a revelation at former club Borussia Dortmund. He scored 141 goals in 213 matches for the Bundesliga club, before moving to Arsenal in January 2018. Since then, Auba has amassed 61 goals in 97 matches across competitions for the Gunners. He was the joint-highest goal-scorer in the Premier League last season. He scored 17 goals this season (second-highest).

Aubameyang Arsenal do not want to lose Aubameyang

Aubameyang's contract at Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2021. Arsenal wouldn't want to lose the forward for free next summer. The player wants to play in the Champions League, besides vying for trophies. Mikel Arteta is keen on having him lead the line, however, the contract situation is a problem. Arsenal need to convince Auba that his future belongs here.

Our take Arsenal shouldn't lose Aubameyang, however, does he wants to stay?