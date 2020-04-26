Last updated on Apr 26 2020, 04:10 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
After winning the 2019 IPL edition, they added a record fourth trophy in their cabinet.
Interestingly, the Mumbai-based franchise have clinched all the four titles under Rohit Sharma.
Over the years, a number of superstars have contributed towards the terrific run.
Let us have a look at MI's all-time XI.
The Mumbai Indians batting line-up is simply incomplete without the presence of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
He opens the batting alongside Caribbean batsman Lendl Simmons, who has been a part of two IPL finals (2015 and 2017).
Skipper Rohit Sharma comes in at number three, followed by Ambati Rayudu.
Before joining the CSK camp, Rayudu was a consistent performer for Mumbai (2010 to 2017).
West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been the nucleus of Mumbai Indians ever since he arrived in 2010.
The 32-year-old has scored 2,755 runs and scalped 56 wickets in 148 IPL matches.
Krunal Pandya joins him at number six, followed by his brother Hardik Pandya at number seven.
The duo has been phenomenal with the all-round display in the previous few seasons.
Mumbai Indians' bowling attack is led by two of the greatest seam bowlers - Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.
Besides providing initial breakthroughs, the two fast bowlers own the death overs with toe-crushing yorkers.
New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan could be the first change with Hardik Pandya as the fourth seamer.
Meanwhile, the spin segment is duly bolstered by Harbhajan Singh and Krunal Pandya.
Mumbai Indians' all-time XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.
