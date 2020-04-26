All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could be impacted heavily. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with some departures of key players. On the same note, we evaluate the players who could leave the French side.

Julian Draxler Julian Draxler would want regular football elsewhere

Former Schalke star Julian Draxler joined PSG in January 2017 and a lot was expected from the versatile German player. However, 137 games later, Draxler never quite manage to establish himself. With plenty of competition for places, Draxler is keen to move elsewhere and get more game time. According to reports, Draxler is being eyed by clubs like Arsenal and Hertha Berlin.

Layvin Kurzawa Left-back Layvin Kurzawa is being eyed by several clubs

PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa is another player in Arsenal's radar. They are believed to have already got in touch with the player. His contract at PSG is set to end this summer and several other clubs are also monitoring his situation, including Barcelona and Inter Milan. He has made 123 appearances for PSG since making a move in 2015 from Monaco.

Thomas Meunier Thomas Meunier set to leave PSG this summer

According to a report in L'Équipe, that Premier League side Tottenham are interested in signing Thomas Meunier. The Belgian international is set to finish his contract with PSG this summer. He will become a free-agent and Spurs want to snap up an experienced defender. Meunier is expected to provide Serge Aurier a fight in the right-back position. He could be a crucial addition.

Cavani 33-year-old Edinson Cavani to leave the French champions