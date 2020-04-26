Former Pakistan spin ace Saqlain Mushtaq has failed to understand why the Indian cricket team kept Ravichandran Ashwin out of the limited-overs set-up. Ashwin, who is a regular in Tests, hasn't been part of the Indian limited-overs side for a while now. Saqlain feels a successful Test bowler is bound to succeed in the shorter formats. Here's more on the same.

Performance A look at Ashwin's performance in ODIs and T20Is

Ashwin, who is a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been kept out of the shorter formats since July 2017. The off-spinner featured in 111 ODIs and claimed 150 scalps at an average of 32.91. Ashwin also played 46 T20Is and claimed 52 scalps. His last T20I outing also came in the year 2017.

Backing You have to back your best players, feels Saqlain

Saqlain questioned the decision to keep Ashwin out. "He knows how to get batsman out in the five-day game, which is much tougher than limited overs cricket. Anyone can do the containment job but someone who knows how take wickets can contain also. He knows both. How can you keep him out? You have to back your best players," Saqlain added.

Quote I was surprised when Ashwin was sidelined, says Saqlain

Saqlain said he was surprised after Ashwin was sidelined from ODIs. "Class is permanent whether you are a finger-spinner or wrist-spinner. Your skills, game reading abilities matter a lot. I was surprised when Ashwin was sidelined from one-day cricket," Saqlain told PTI.

Duo Limited-overs: Kuldeep and Chahal have done well for Team India