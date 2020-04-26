The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly devising a plan to help financially-hit cricket nations in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to an official, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is looking for solutions regarding Future Tours Programme (FTP). India are likely to tour a number of countries for bilateral series following the ongoing lockdown. Here is more.

"While we know that India can't possibly tour every other country in a short span of time, it is possible to add matches to the existing home calendar and help other member boards out by covering current losses," a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.

India are expected to tour three countries in 2020. These include - three ODIs and T20Is in Sri Lanka and three T20Is in South Africa. Meanwhile, India's tour of Zimbabwe remains under doubt. India are scheduled to tour Australia for T20I series following the Asia Cup. Besides, the two nations will compete in a four-match Test series down under post the T20 World Cup.

Apart from the foreign tours, BCCI is also planning to add home matches in the international calendar. BCCI could around Rs. 950 crores from bilateral cricket in 2020-21 along with the annual revenue share from ICC (Rs. 380 crores). "A part of the proceeds from extra matches held in India may be given to the visiting team," the official added.

