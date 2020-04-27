Serie A sides will be allowed to resume individual training from May 4 and team training from May 18. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first steps to ease down the country's lockdown. The same was announced in the wake of coronavirus outburst. With no formal announcement on the season, the fixtures are expected to resume between May 27 and June 2.

Announcement Players could train in groups from May 18

In a recent statement, PM Conte stated that players would be able to train individually from May 4 and in groups from May 18. According to him, the season could be completed after evaluating the situation. He added that utmost safety measures for players will be ensured by the government if the season continues following the pandemic.

Quote We don't want our athletes to get sick: Conte

"Right now, we need to complete all the discussions to ensure that if we do reach that stage, we'll do so in the utmost safety and security. We are passionate about sport and don't want our athletes to get sick," said Conte.

Serie A No official announcement on the season

Serie A was suspended on March 9 to contain the spread of COVID-19. At the moment, there is no official word on the commencement of the season, even behind the closed doors. The virus has so far claimed over 26,000 lives in Italy, one of the most affected countries in Europe. However, the death toll has dropped significantly with 260 deaths reported on Sunday.

Test Players will be tested for virus in May