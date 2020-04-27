Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari recently said IPL snub has not dented his self-belief. During a chat on the show Homerun with AV, the 26-year-old revealed he remained unperturbed after he went unsold in the IPL 2020 auction. Notably, Delhi Capitals had bought Vihari for Rs. 2 crore in the 2019 IPL edition. He also asserted that his focus has always been Test cricket.

Career Vihari had a decent start to his Test career

Hanuma Vihari earned his Test call-up after making truckload of runs in the domestic circuit. His international debut was against England in the Oval Test (2018). Despite a top order-failure, Vihari scored a valiant 56 off 124 balls and stitched a crucial stand with Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings. In nine Tests so far, he has scored 552 runs at 36.80.

Quote I am happy to play Test cricket: Hanuma Vihari

"I realized that when things are not in your control, you can't do much about it. No regrets. I am not gutted about IPL (snub). My focus always was on Tests and I am happy I could achieve whatever I did," said Vihari.

IPL Vihari did not get an IPL contract this season

Having bagged a hefty contract with Delhi Capitals, Hanuma Vihari featured in mere two matches in the 2019 IPL season. Overall, the right-handed batsman has 284 runs to his name in 24 IPL matches at 14.20. "I have the ability to play all formats. So that's good enough for me, this knowledge. Once I get right the opportunity, I can do it," Vihari stated.

Test cricket Ready to anything for my team: Vihari

Vihari has been a mainstay middle-order batsman for India since 2019. His ability to score runs overseas makes him a prized possession. "I am ready to do anything for my team. I want to score runs, dig deep and play long innings whenever I play abroad. I try to do my best so that team can't drop me," he concluded.

Do you know? Improvement in Vihari's Test record