Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket over corruption charges.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier suspended the 29-year-old for not reporting a spot-fixing approach, in the PSL.

The decision was taken by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.

Notably, the board had charged him with two breaches of its anti-corruption code.

