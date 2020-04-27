A Pakistan Cricket Board's Disciplinary Panel has banned Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal for three years over corruption charges. Earlier, Akmal had received a suspension for not reporting a spot-fixing approach, in the PSL. He was charged with two breaches of PCB's anti-corruption code. Over the years, the 26-year-old has grabbed eyeballs for often being in hot water. Let's have a look at his journey.

February 2020 Akmal was reprimanded for inappropriate behaviour during fitness test

Just before facing the corruption charges, Akmal was reprimanded for inappropriate behaviour during a fitness test. Reportedly, he exposed himself completely in front of the trainer after failing to clear the test. He kept asking the trainer, "where is the fat." The board looked into the entire incident that took place at the National Cricket Academy. However, the corruption charges later took over.

June 2018 When Akmal opened up on spot-fixing approach

In 2018, Akmal claimed on national television that he was approached with an offer of $200,000 in the Indo-Pak clash of 2015 World Cup. "I had got an offer of $200,000 for leaving two balls alone during the World Cup," Akmal said in an interview. The board immediately summoned him following his controversial statement. Later on, the ICC also launched an investigation against Akmal.

2017 A verbal spat with Mickey Arthur

Ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy, Umar Akmal was snubbed from the squad after failing two fitness tests. Later that year, he had a verbal spat with former coach Mickey Arthur in Lahore. In a media interaction, he alleged that Arthur had misbehaved with him. Akmal was found guilty as a disciplinary committee investigated the matter. He also interacted with media without seeking permission.

2016 Akmal was dropped from squad on disciplinary grounds

Akmal was slapped with a one-match suspension when he breached PCB's code of conduct in January 2016. According to reports, he did not adhere to proper clothing guidelines during a domestic game in Pakistan. In May 2016, the wicket-keeper was dropped from the list of potential players for the England tour, owing to disciplinary issues and poor form.

February 2014 A scuffle between Akmal and traffic warden

Akmal was arrested for allegedly thrashing a traffic warden and tearing his uniform, after he was stopped for violating a signal, in 2014. The 26-year-old was fined, which led to an argument between him and the traffic warden. Akmal was charged under sections 186, 279 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code However, he claimed that warden abused and slapped him.

October 2012 Akmal was fined for ignoring umpire's request

Akmal was docked 50 per cent of his match fee for an offensive snub of umpires during Pakistan's semi-final clash against Sri Lanka in 2012 T20 World Cup. The incident took place in the second innings when he ignored the umpire's request and went on to change his batting gloves. He was found to have breached the ICC code of conduct (Article 2.2.11).

June 2011 PCB issued a show-cause notice to Akmal