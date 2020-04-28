An Apex Legends game can often be a tough nut to crack, owing to the skill level of other players. In order to win it, you need to fully utilize everything around you, have a precise mental focus and impeccable co-ordination with your team-mates. Here are some tips that will help you understand nuances of Apex Legends and conquer every game you play.

Tip #1 Mastering movement is key to escaping precarious situations

As an Apex Legend, you have fluid movement. You can crouch, sprint, slide, climb and jump without taking any fall damage whatsoever. Mastering movement is key to escaping precarious situations, sneaking up on enemies, and staying inside the hazard ring. Hold the 'weapon swap button' to holster your weapon and quicken the pace. Add to the fun by killing unsuspecting enemies while moving.

Tip #2 Stay close to team-mates, aim for headshots

You never know when a fight will break out. As soon as you make the landing, search for the nearest weapon and a vantage point. Wait a while and when you see an opponent and hit 'em hard! Timing is integral. If timed correctly, even a pistol can prove to be highly lethal. Always stay close to your team-mates and aim for headshots.

Tip #3 Figure out which style suits you the best

Each legend has different characteristics and abilities, so you must figure out the one that best suits your style. Do not, however, ignore the other legends because you will not always get to pick your favorite. Bangalore is the best overall legend, Bloodhound is attack-focused, Lifeline is better suited for medics, and Gibraltar is the most beginner-friendly of the lot.

Tip #4 Loot divided into four categories, know what to pick up

Once your Jump Master lands you, search for important loot like first aid, armor, helmet, and ammo. Loot can be divided into four categories: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The best loot can be found in supply caches. You only have limited inventory, so keep discarding items that you don't need. If you find some good stuff, notify your team-mates immediately. Sharing is caring!

Tip #5 As long as you have trustworthy team-mates, you don't die