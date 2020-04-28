Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will not represent Yorkshire this season after English County has canceled overseas players contract in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The contract has been made redundant with mutual consent. Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed no professional cricket will take place in UK till at least July 1 due to coronavirus pandemic. Here is more.

Quote Yorkshire was in regular contact with overseas players

"We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this COVID pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present," said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Cheteshwar Pujara Gloucestershire earlier canceled deal with Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's deal with Gloucestershire has been canceled too. The 32-year-old was supposed to play six County Championship matches for the club. However, Gloucestershire called-off the deal, earlier this month. Pujara had played for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the previous few seasons. "We will miss the opportunity to see Cheteshwar Pujara play for the mighty Glos," a statement read.

Information Players who will not feature in England's domestic championships

Yorkshire also terminated contracts of Keshav Maharaj and Nicholas Pooran for the upcoming season. A number of Australian players will also miss England's domestic cricket this season, including Peter Siddle (Essex), Nathan Lyon (Hampshire), Glenn Maxwell (Lancashire) and James Faulkner (Lancashire).

England No professional cricket in UK till July 1