The 2015-16 Premier League season saw Leicester City stun one and all to lift the trophy.
The Foxes won England's top-flight league title for the first time in their 132-year-old history.
This was one of the biggest achievements in the league.
Meanwhile, defending champions Chelsea finished a disappointing 10th.
Here's the statistical analysis of the 2015-16 season.
Trophy
Leicester surprise one all to bag maiden Premier League title
Leicester won the trophy after collecting 81 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede 36 goals that season alongside Arsenal.
Leicester accounted for the second-best goal difference (+32).
They scored the second-highest number of goals (68).
The Foxes registered 23 wins, 12 draws and 3 losses.
Second-placed Arsenal had 71 points, whereas, Tottenham and Manchester City collected 70 and 66 points respectively.
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2015-16 season
Tottenham's Harry Kane scored the most goals that season (25).
Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy followed suit with 24 goals each.
Aguero amassed the most hat-tricks (2) for the second successive season.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil dominated the show in terms of assists (19). Christian Eriksen finished second (13).
Arsenal's Petr Cech amounted for the most clean sheets (16).
Teams
2015-16 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
Leicester, Arsenal and Spurs qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Man City qualified for the Champions League playoff round.
Manchester United and Southampton qualified for the Europa League group stage.
West Ham booked their place in the Europa League third qualifying round.
The likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Aston Villa were relegated to the Championship.
Awards
Premier League 2015-16: List of award winners
Jamie Vardy bagged the Premier League Player of the Year, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year.
Riyad Mahrez won PFA Players' Player of the Year award.
Dele Alli was adjudged PFA Young Player of the Year.
Claudio Ranieri won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Kane won the Golden Boot, whereas, Cech won the Golden Glove.