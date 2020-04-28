-
Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith has been honored by New Zealand Cricket for his outstanding services to cricket.
NZC presented the 63-year-old with Bert Sutcliffe Medal on the first day of virtual awards ceremony for 2019-20.
Smith, who is now a renowned commentator, called the action during the famous World Cup final at Lord's last year.
Here is more.
-
Quote
Smith expressed his contentment
-
"I'm so grateful. It makes me quite emotional actually to think about joining the list of people who have already won this award. I fondly remember the times keeping to Sir Richard Hadlee, watching Martin Crowe bat sides into submission," Smith said.
-
Ian Smith
Ian Smith's career summary
-
In a career spanning over 12 years, Ian Smith represented the Black Caps in 161 internationals.
He finished with 2,870 runs at 21.74, including 9 fifties and 2 hundreds.
The former wicket-keeper also has 262 dismissals to his name with 249 catches and 13 stumpings.
Smith was also a part of New Zealand squad that reached the semi-final of 1992 World Cup.
-
Awards
Other players who won accolades
-
Other cricketers who were conferred with this award alongside Smith include Walter Hadlee, Merv Wallace, John Reid, Graham Dowling, Sir Richard Hadlee and Ewen Chatfield.
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was Women's Super Smash Player of the Year, while Devon Conway bagged the Men's Super Smash Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, the winners of international awards will be announced later in the week.
-
Memories
'I have loved every minute of commentating', says Smith
-
Smith shared his memories of commentating in quite a few historic games.
"I've loved every minute of calling Test cricket. Brendon McCullum's 300 will live forever in my mind," he said.
He added, "Test wins at Lord's, Hobart, Ross Taylor's 290, the draw at Eden Park with so much drama against England, and of course the World Cup final at Lord's last year."