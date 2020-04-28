Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal believes the corruption charges imposed on his brother Umar Akmal are harsh. The latter was handed a three-year ban for not reporting spot-fixing approaches, in the PSL. He was earlier charged with two breaches of PCB's anti-corruption code. Kamran reiterated the his brother will challenge the ban inflicted by the Chairman of Disciplinary Panel. Here is more.

Quote Surprised with the punishment given to Umar: Kamran Akmal

"I am definitely surprised with the punishment given to Umar. A three-year ban is very harsh. He will definitely approach every available forum to appeal against this ban. Other players in past have got short bans for similar offences. It's a harsh punishment," Kamran said.

Suspension Umar Akmal was suspended in February

Umar Akmal could not participate in the Pakistan Super League, after he was suspended by the cricket board on February 20. He was formally charged with two breaches of PCB's anti-corruption code. As per the charge, he failed to disclose the information related to corrupt offers. Umar later admitted that he made a mistake by not reporting the approach.

Case The judge gave Umar chances to review his position

According to reports, Umar presented his own case in Monday's hearing, while PCB was represented by their lawyer Tafazzul Rizvi. Rizvi asserted that players who were banned previously had one charge against Umar's two. "Umar admitted to the charges but tried to justify himself and the judge also gave him a chance several times to review his position which he didn't," Rizvi said.

