All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could be impacted heavily. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been linked with some departures of key players. On the same note, we evaluate the players who could leave Bayern.

Philippe Coutinho Bayern aren't interested in giving Coutinho a permanent deal

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018 for a whopping a £142m deal. However, he lasted another season to have made 76 appearances in total, besides scoring 21 goals. Coutinho was signed by Bayern Munich in a loan deal last summer. However, the club isn't willing to offer him a permanent deal. Premier League club Chelsea could sign Coutinho.

Manuel Neuer Bayern legend Manuel Neuer could be tempted to leave Bayern

Veteran Bayern goal-keeper Manuel Neuer has been urged to sign a new contract at the club by honorary president Uli Hoeness. Doubt has emerged over the 34-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena after Bayern agreed to bring in goal-keeper Alexander Nubel from Schalke in June. The contract negotiations between Bayern and Neuer are on hold at the moment. Neuer isn't happy with the talks.

Corentin Tolisso Corentin Tolisso's time at Bayern is set to end

Former Lyon star Corentin Tolisso has had a dismal time at Bayern since his arrival in 2017. He has made just 68 appearances for the club. Tolisso, who has undergone an ankle surgery, is definitely out for the rest of the 2019-20 season, if it resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern are prepared to let him depart with Inter Milan believed to be interested.

Jerome Boateng Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern this summer