Former Sporting attacking mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United during the January transfer window and made an instant impact. The creative player has made his presence felt and could prove to be a crucial signing in time to to come. Fernandes has brought a sense of aura and his team-mates are in awe of him and his qualities. Here's more.

Impact Fernandes has what it takes to make United better

Fernandes, who won the Premier League Player of the Month for February, came for a staggering £47m, however, the add-ons could increase the cost to £67.7m. The attacking mid-fielder impressed straightaway with his skill, tenacity and leadership. The Portuguese scored thrice in nine games. He is intelligent and visionary. His brilliance helped United do well ahead of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended all sport.

United United were missing the spark in terms of creativity

Fernandes brings certain ideas on the table for United. The creative freedom and intelligence were missing in the club. The likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira couldn't live up to expectations in the number 10 role. United were dependent on Juan Mata, who had to play wide right. With Paul Pogba's absence, the club struggled to be more decisive in finding out gaps.

Praise United players are in awe of Fernandes

"He's a player that's creative, very forward thinking. Always wants to play forward and create opportunities," Marcus Rashford had told Bleacher Report in an Instagram Live Q&A. Meanwhile, goal-keeper David de Gea praised Fernandes and claimed he brings a lot of quality. "Bruno brings a lot of quality. He's a clever player, a top mid-fielder, the team improves with him."

Our take Fernandes will be vital for United in terms of performance