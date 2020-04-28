Delhi Capitals are the only side to have never reached a final in the history of Indian Premier League (among active teams). However, the 2019 IPL edition saw DC resurrect in the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Over the years, quite a few marquee names have catapulted DC's campaign with some blazing performances. Here is the all-time XI of Delhi Capitals.

Batsmen Sehwag, Dilshan open the batting

Delhi Capitals were powered by one of the most flamboyant openers Virender Sehwag, in the first few seasons. His blistering starts always gave the team an edge over others. He opens the batting alongside yet another stylish batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan, who has scored 615 runs for DC. Shreyas Iyer comes in at number three, followed by Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Information Sehwag leads DC's all-time XI

Virender Sehwag has been named captain as he propelled Delhi Capitals to three playoffs in 2008, 2009 and 2012 respectively. He is also DC's leading run-scorer with 2,382 runs from 86 matches at 29.77. Sehwag also has an IPL hundred to his name.

All-rounders Morris emerged as a crucial asset for DC

Delhi Capitals enjoyed success with South African all-rounder Chris Morris at the disposal. His match-winning ability with both bat and ball has been fruitful for Delhi. He represented DC from 2016 to 2019, having scored 427 runs and scalped 41 wickets. Morris' Proteas compatriot JP Duminy joins him in the XI. Duminy proved his worth in several crunch moments for the franchise.

Bowlers Rabada, Umesh lead the bowling attack

Delhi Capitals' pace bowling attack has looked lethal following the advent of Kagiso Rabada. His searing yorkers against Andre Russell made headlines last season. Rabada spearheads the pace bowling with India's Umesh Yadav complementing him from the other end. IPL's second highest wicket-taker Amit Mishra bolsters the spin segment. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, also a seasoned campaigner, brings variety in the bowling attack.

Information Delhi Capitals' all-time XI