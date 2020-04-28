-
Italy's top-flight football domestic league known as the Serie A started operating as a round-robin tournament since 1929-30.
Known to be a highly tactical football league, the Serie A has its own charm.
Juventus have been the most successful club. Over the years, we have had several top notch records and stats.
We look at the unbreakable records in Serie A.
Individual stats
Most goals and appearances tally could remain intact forever
Former Serie A legend Silvio Piola went on to represent a host of clubs.
He amassed a total of 274 goals in 537 matches in the league.
The next best was AS Roma legend Francesco Totti (250 goals).
Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini have made the joint-highest appearances (647 each).
These are priceless achievements and could stay intact forever.
Juventus
Juventus boast of these unbreakable records in Serie A
Defending Serie A champions Juventus have pocketed the highest number of league honors (35).
AC Milan and Inter have won 18 titles each.
Juventus have recorded the most home wins in a single campaign (39). They achieved the feat in 2013-14.
The club has the record for most goals scored and most matches won.
Buffon
Buffon boasts of these unbreakable records
To be consistent is hard work in football and Buffon set the standards high.
The Juventus goal-keeper has a record 296 clean sheets.
His record of 10 consecutive clean sheets stands tall.
Buffon also has the records for most clean sheets in a single season (21). He achieved this mark twice.
Information
Other crucial unbreakable records held in Serie A
Juventus have the record for most consecutive home wins (33). The club also has the record for most successive Serie A title wins (8). Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the only manager to have won five successive titles.