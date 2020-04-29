Chelsea were superb under Antonio Conte in the 2016-17 season of the Premier League.

This was their fifth Premier League title. Chelsea broke the 90-point mark (93) and finished above Tottenham, who fought valiantly.

Chelsea, who had a disappointing campaign in 2015-16, returned back to winning ways.

Conte showed his composure and got the team to believe in his methods.

Here's the statistical analysis.