Chelsea were superb under Antonio Conte in the 2016-17 season of the Premier League.
This was their fifth Premier League title. Chelsea broke the 90-point mark (93) and finished above Tottenham, who fought valiantly.
Chelsea, who had a disappointing campaign in 2015-16, returned back to winning ways.
Conte showed his composure and got the team to believe in his methods.
Here's the statistical analysis.
Champions
Chelsea were unstoppable under Conte
Chelsea won the trophy after collecting 93 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the third-lowest goals that season (33).
Chelsea also accounted for the second-best goal difference (+52).
They scored the second-highest number of goals (85).
Chelsea registered 30 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses.
Second-placed Spurs had 86 points, whereas, Man City and Liverpool collected 76 and 75 points respectively.
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2016-17 season
Tottenham's Harry Kane scored the most goals that season (29).
Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez followed suit with 25 and 24 goals respectively.
Kane amassed the most hat-tricks that season (3).
City's Kevin de Bruyne dominated the show in terms of assists (18). Christian Eriksen finished second (15).
Chelsea goal-keeper Thiabut Courtois amounted for the most clean sheets (16).
Season
2016-17 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
Chelsea, Spurs and City qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Liverpool qualified for the Champions League playoff round.
Arsenal qualified for the Europa League group stage.
Manchester United, who won the Europa League, made it to the UCL group stage.
Everton booked their place in the Europa League third qualifying round.
The likes of Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were relegated to the Championship.
Season awards
Premier League 2016-17: List of award winners
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
The Frenchman pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year,
Dele Alli was adjudged PFA Young Player of the Year.
Conte won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Kane won the Golden Boot, whereas, Courtois won the Golden Glove.