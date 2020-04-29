West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo believes Chennai Super Kings revived his career after picking him in 2011. In a conversations with Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, he acknowledged how skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming made the yellow army scale new heights. Bravo has played a crucial role for CSK with his all-round display, ever since he broke into the team. Here is more.

Quote Playing for CSK rebuilt my brand: Bravo

"CSK remade Dwayne Bravo. There were doubts (I was having). My international career - dropped from the Test team, in and out of ODIs. Playing for CSK rebuilt my brand and that flamboyant cricketer who had a promising start to international career," Bravo said.

Dwayne Bravo Mumbai Indians picked up Bravo in the inaugural edition

Mumbai Indians signed up Dwayne Bravo in the inaugural IPL edition, a franchise he represented for three years. However, his golden period started when CSK acquired him in the 2011 auction. The 36-year-old is among the top ten wicket-takers (147) in the IPL history. He has scalped over 100 of them, playing for CSK. Bravo also has 1,483 IPL runs to his name.

CSK CSK have won the tournament thrice

Notably, Chennai Super Kings have clinched the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018 respectively), having qualified for the playoffs in every season. "Both MS and Fleming have this relationship where they understand each other. They don't have outside interference. They don't judge players by their performance," Bravo said. He added, "In other teams, if you don't perform, you feel pressure."

MS Dhoni Bravo heaps praise on MS Dhoni

The Caribbean all-rounder asserted Dhoni gives his players a free hand when it comes to decisions. "He allows me to do what I want. That goes with trust. He knows I'm good at what I'm doing," Bravo stated. He added, "As long as I'm trying to execute to the best of my ability, he doesn't worry about results. He never panics."

Quote Dhoni is the greatest captain in the world: Dwayne Bravo