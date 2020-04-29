The Bundesliga was founded in the year 1963. The league is Germany's top football domestic competition. It comprises of 18 teams unlike other major European leagues (20 teams). Bayern Munich is the most successful club in Bundesliga history. Over the years, we have had several top notch records and stats. We look at the unbreakable records in Bundesliga.

Bayern Bayern boast of these unbreakable records

Besides winning a record 28 Bundesliga titles, Bayern Munich have also been crowned champions as early as March in the 2013-14 seasons. Bayern's 91-point tally in 2012-13 tops the billing. The club holds the record for most points earned away from home (47) in the 2012-13 season. Bayern's total number of wins and most wins in a season (29) are some staggering unbreakable records.

Bayern Bayern's goal-scoring records could stay on forever

Bayern have scored the most number of goals, besides netting the highest in a single campaign. The Bavarians scored a staggering tally of 101 goals in the 1971-72 season. They also set the record for the highest number of scored goals in a season at home (69) in the 1971-72 season. They have scored most goals in a season away (46) in 2013-14.

Korbel, Muller Charly Korbel and Gerd Muller hold these staggering records

Charly Korbel has the record for most appearances in the Bundesliga (602). Amongst active players, 41-year-old veteran Claudio Pizarro has made 487 appearances. Gerd Muller holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga. The German legend scored a staggering 365 goals. Amongst active players, 31-year-old Robert Lewandowski (227) is third in the list.

Other records Gerd Muller also holds these unbreakable records