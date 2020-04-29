Cricket South Africa has asked superstar AB de Villiers to lead the national side once again. However, the veteran batsman wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the jersey. ABD had earlier announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May 2018. Of late, there have been talks of an imminent return.

Return ABD was thinking about making a return to the side

ABD was talking on a return to the national team for the ICC T20 World Cup after making his debut in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat. ABD had stated he was in talks with the new management at CSA about a potential return but didn't offer any guarantees. He was also in talks with the concerned people.

Boucher Boucher had dropped a hint regarding ABD

In February, coach Mark Boucher stated that ABD was in contention for a spot to participate in the World T20. "I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what is going to happen with him. If we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there," Boucher was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Form I have got to be in top form, claims ABD

"The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me. If I feel I deserve my spot in the side, it becomes much easier for me to feel that I should be part of the playing XI," he said.

Quote ABD has been asked by CSA to lead the Proteas

"The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and I have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again," said ABD to Star Sports.

