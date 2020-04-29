Right from the first ever IPL game where Brendon McCullum took the world by storm with his blistering knock, Kolkata Knight Riders have stamped their authority all along.

KKR were devoid of the all-important trophy until Gautam Gambhir arrived in 2011.

His valiant captaincy fetched the team a couple of titles (in 2012 and 2014 respectively).

Here is the all-time XI of KKR.