Last updated on Apr 29 2020, 04:47 pm
Written byParth Dhall ·
Right from the first ever IPL game where Brendon McCullum took the world by storm with his blistering knock, Kolkata Knight Riders have stamped their authority all along.
KKR were devoid of the all-important trophy until Gautam Gambhir arrived in 2011.
His valiant captaincy fetched the team a couple of titles (in 2012 and 2014 respectively).
Here is the all-time XI of KKR.
Gambhir, the leading run-scorer of KKR, opens the batting alongside Chris Lynn.
The Australian opener tormented bowlers in the powerplay overs.
He is followed by Robin Uthappa, who won the orange cap in KKR's title-clinching campaign of 2014.
Manish Pandey comes in at number four, whose 94-run innings in the 2014 final propelled KKR to victory.
Yusuf Pathan joins Pandey at number 5.
Over the years, Andre Russell has bolstered the KKR line-up with his esoteric firepower.
In 63 matches for KKR, the Caribbean all-rounder has racked up 1,407 runs and scalped 56 wickets.
Russell's West Indian compatriot Sunil Narine too makes the cut
He unplayable deliveries have made him KKR's highest wicket-taker.
In the previous few seasons, Narine has also emerged as a terrific pinch hitter.
South Africa's Morne Morkel spearheads the pace attack.
His fiery spells have been effective in crunch moments previously.
Meanwhile, Lakshmipathy Balaji accompanies Morkel from the other end.
Balaji played a huge role for KKR in both 2012 and 2014.
The fast-bowling department is complemented by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla.
While Chawla is a seasoned campaigner, Kuldeep has risen to prominence of late.
All-time XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (C), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa (wk), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Morne Morkel, Lakshmipathy Balaji
