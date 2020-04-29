All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. La Liga champions Barcelona are looking to make some key signings. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Barca.

Kalidou Koulibaly Barca could replace Samuel Umtiti with Kalidou Koulibaly

Samuel Umtiti hasn't quite delivered for Barcelona due to injuries over the last two seasons. With an exit on the cards, Barca need someone to replace the defender. According to reports, the Spanish champions have set their sights on Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. Barca, who need funds, could use Umtiti and Junior Firpo to tempt Napoli in selling their prized asset.

Lautaro Martinez Barcelona step up Lautaro Martinez chase

Barca have stepped up in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The financial impact of the coronavirus means Barcelona are unlikely to meet Martinez's £97m (€110m) buy-out clause. According to a report in Sky Sports, Martinez is keen to join the Spanish side and personal terms are not expected to be a problem. Nelson Semedo is being offered alongside mid-fielder Carles Alena.

Neymar Barcelona are eyeing a swap deal for Neymar

Barca are also hoping to strike a part-exchange deal for Neymar that would see Antoine Griezmann join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. According to Sky Sports, Barcelona are prepared to let Griezmann go after just one season to help fund the priority signings of Neymar, besides Martinez. PSG reportedly value Neymar at £135m. Neymar is believed to be wanting a move to his former club.

Tanguy Ndombele Barcelona interested in Spurs mid-fielder Ndombele