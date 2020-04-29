Tim Southee and Tom Latham won the First-class awards on day two of the 2020 New Zealand Cricket annual awards (virtual). The former claimed his third Winsor Cup from New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Wednesday. New Zealand Cricket also honored Devon Conway and Katie Gurrey, owing to their performances in domestic cricket throughout the period. Here is more.

Quote Southee expressed his contentment

"It's a great honor. The way we played our Test cricket at home this summer was especially pleasing. To beat England first up was a great effort and then to perform so well against a very good Indian side was immensely satisfying," Southee said.

Tim Southee Southee had a terrific run in Test cricket

Tim Southee ripped through the Indian batting line-up in the two-match Test series. He finished as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from two Tests at 13.14. The 31-year-old snapped up 41 wickets at an average of 22 during the voting period. He also headlined the Australia and Sri Lanka tour, having claimed 12 and seven scalps respectively.

Tom Latham A first Repath Cup for Tom Latham

New Zealand opener Tom Latham won his first Repath Cup. He aggregated 610 runs in nine Tests at 50.08, including three hundreds and one fifty, last year. Gary Stead hailed Latham for his magnificent batting display. "This season we faced some of the very best bowling attacks in the world and Tom was an absolute rock at the top for us," he said.

Others Other players who received awards