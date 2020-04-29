Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has extended her contract with Big Bash team Sydney Sixers for two more years. The club announced the news of her extended stint on Wednesday. The 29-year-old bagged a contract with Victoria for 50-over format last season. Her contract with Sixers had expired in 2019. However, the club confirmed that she will continue to lead the side this season.

Quote Would have been hard to leave the club: Ellyse Perry

"I think it would have been very hard for me to leave a club that has been incredibly supportive of me. There have been some tremendous ties from the start. I owe Ben Sawyer a lot in terms of my development," Perry said.

Ellyse Perry Perry has been leading Sydney Sixers since 2015

Perry has been the captain of Sydney Sixers since the inaugural Big Bash edition in 2015. Under Perry, Sixers were crowned champions in the 2016-17 edition. In the previous season, she was Sixers' leading run-scorer with 469 runs from nine matches at 93.80. She was recently named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for her spell-binding performance throughout the year.

Do you know? Perry ruled international cricket in 2019

Perry finished the 2019 Women's Ashes with 378 runs and 15 wickets, the highest in both segments. During the year, she also became the first player (man or woman) to complete the milestone of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Ben Sawyer Perry has been amazing for us: Ben Swayer