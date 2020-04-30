Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrates his 33rd birthday today. The dashing opener started his international career aged just 20 when he made his ODI debut against Ireland in June 2007. Since then, he has become one the greatest ODI players in the history of the sport and his achievements speak volumes. We look at his records, achievements and unknown facts.

ODI double tons Rohit has the distinction of three ODI double hundreds

Rohit is the only man, on this planet, to score three ODI double hundreds, with his personal best being 264. His 264 against Sri Lanka is also the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket. Rohit also amassed 209 against Australia in 2013 and an unbeaten 208* against Lanka in 2017. All his ODI double hundreds have come on home soil.

World Cup Rohit broke a plethora of records in the 2019 WC

Rohit notched the most runs in the ICC World Cup 2019 (648). He finished one run ahead of David Warner (647). Only Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden scored more runs in a World Cup. He had an average of 81.00 and a strike rate of 98.33. The Hitman slammed the most tons (5). This is now the most in a single World Cup edition.

IPL Rohit boasts of these records in the IPL

Rohit is among four cricketers to have won the IPLwith two different teams (Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians). He also has a bowling hat-trick for the Chargers in IPL. He has also won a record five IPL titles. Rohit has led Mumbai to four IPL trophy wins. The right-handed batsman is also the third-highest run-scorer in IPL (4,898).

Career stats A look at his career statistics

Rohit has scored 2,141 runs in 32 Test matches for Team India. He has amassed six hundreds and 10 fifties at an average of 46.54. The ODI maestro has a whopping 9,115 runs in 224 ODIs, with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties at 49.27. He has managed 2,773 runs in 108 T20Is at 32.62.

Rohit records Other notable records held by Rohit

Rohit is 20th in the list for most runs in ODI cricket. Notably, he is the seventh-highest run-scorer by an Indian batsman. He also has the third-highest centuries in the 50-over format (29). The opening batsman emerged as the highest run-scorer in ODIs last year (1,490). He achieved the feat in just 27 innings. Meanwhile, he is the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Unknown facts Key unknown facts about Rohit Sharma

Rohit was the first Indian to have scored a ton in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat for Mumbai against Gujarat in the 2006-07 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition. Rohit holds the record of being only the second Indian to score a ton in the ICC World Cup knockout stage for India after Sourav Ganguly.

Data Rohit only batsman to score four T20I hundreds

Rohit is the only batsman in the world to score four hundreds in the T20I format. He amassed the feats against South Africa (2015), Sri Lanka (2017), England and West Indies (2018). Rohit has also scored hundreds in all three formats of the game.

