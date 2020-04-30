The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The deadly virus has claimed 228,267 lives globally. This has also led to suspension of sporting activities around the world. European football leagues have faced the same fate. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he misses football and called for patience amid the pandemic. Here's more.

The Spurs boss said he misses the world in this period of crisis. "I miss football," said Jose to Sky Sports News. "But I prefer to say I miss our world, like I think we all do. Football is just part of my world. But we have to be patient, this is a fight that we all have to fight."

Jose on Spurs' stadium helping out patients

Spurs' stadium has already opened its doors to patients of North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services. Jose said he feels strange and emotional while walking in the dressing room. "You try to visualize what the normal day is here, the pre-match, the match, after the match, then you come here and just see an incredible hospital facility. I think it's just fantastic," he said.

Premier League is targeting a return in June this year

The Premier League is targeting a return in June this year behind closed doors. All 20 clubs will be holding their latest conference call on Friday, knowing that the country's political leaders are also keen for the season to resume when possible. The target for EPL is to be back in action as early as June 8 to have the season concluded by July.

Jose wants to finish the Premier League season

The Premier League, along with other sporting activities, will have to meet specific criteria before a return. If that's possible then the former Chelsea boss is keen to have the season finished. "If we play the remaining nine matches this season it will be good for every one of us," he said. "It will be good for football, for the Premier League."

