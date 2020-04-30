-
Manchester City had a terrific 2017-18 season and several records were broken in that campaign.
City found depth and solidity under manager Pep Guardiola and the side created history by notching 100 points in the EPL season.
Defending champions Chelsea finished a disappointing fifth, whereas, Manchester United sealed second position.
Here we look at the statistical analysis of the 2017-18 season.
Champions
City amass the 100-point mark under Guardiola
Man City won the trophy after collecting 100 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the lowest goals that season (27).
Guardiola's side also accounted for the best goal difference (+79).
They scored the highest number of goals (106).
City registered 32 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.
United had 86 points, whereas, Spurs and Liverpool collected 77 and 75 points respectively.
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2017-18 season
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored the most goals that season (32).
Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero followed suit with 30 and 21 goals respectively.
Aguero amassed the most hat-tricks that season (3).
City's Kevin de Bruyne dominated the show in terms of assists (16). Leroy Sane finished second (15).
Man United goal-keeper David de Gea amounted for the most clean sheets (18).
Premier League
2017-18 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
City, United, Spurs and Liverpool qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Chelsea and Arsenal qualified for the Europa League group stage.
Burnley made it to the Europa League second qualifying round.
The likes of Swansea City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were relegated to the Championship.
Awards
Premier League 2017-18: List of award winners
Mo Salah bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
The Egyptian also pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year,
Leroy Sane was adjudged PFA Young Player of the Year.
Guardiola won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Salah won the Golden Boot, whereas, De Gea won the Golden Glove.