Cricket Australia released a fresh list of central contract for the 2020-21 season. 20 men's cricketers have been awarded with the same. Interestingly, Usman Khawaja missed out on a central contract for the first time in five years. Besides Khawaja, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also lost out on a contract. Here are further details on the same.

Miss Several star cricketers miss out on the primary contract list

Several cricketers missed out on the primary contract list alongside Khawaja and Stoinis. The players are Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh and Ashton Turner. Meanwhile, Peter Siddle, who has retired from international cricket, was not considered. Khawaja and Stoinis' demotion shows how these two have fallen in the eyes of the national team coach Justin Langer and the selectors.

Duo Khawaja and Stoinis fall behind

Both these players were considered central figures in the national team as recently as last year's World Cup in England. Stoinis endured a poor tournament and didn't feature again, He shined for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League as an opener. Meanwhile, Khawaja fell from prominence in a difficult Ashes series last year. He lost his place to Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne Labuschagne earns his first full CA contract

Labuschagne, who ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer in Test cricket, has also been fitted into the ODI set-up of late. He earned his first full CA contract and this represents a rapid rise in his game. He is one of the best talents around. Meanwhile, the likes of Joe Burns, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Marsh were handed central contracts.

Praise Hohns praises the new contract earners

"We feel all deserve their inclusion recognizing the performances of those players in the past 12 months and, as importantly, what they can offer in the next 12 months," Hohns said. "Marnus' rise has been meteoric and well documented, Joe has been a good Test match player, Ashton Agar's form in T20 internationals has been exceptional, while Kane Richardson has been outstanding as well."

