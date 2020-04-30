All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. Premier League side Manchester United are expected to make some key signings. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Man United.

Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho is one of United's primary targets

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been rumored to make a move to the Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. Earlier, reports claimed that Sancho has unofficially agreed a deal with the Premier League club. Dortmund are believed to be asking €130m for Sancho. The winger has also been promised the famous number seven shirt worn previously by legends David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Grealish Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is a principle target

According to a report in Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa mid-fielder Jack Grealish. However, Grealish has a £70m price tag on his head. The player impressed in 2019-20 with nine goals and eight assists in the league. United need to sell certain players and raise funds to land the player. With Sancho almost certain, Grealish is another probability.

James Maddison United are believed to be monitoring James Maddison

United are interested in Grealish, however, they are also believed to be monitoring Leicester City mid-fielder James Maddison. However, according to a report in Manchester Evening News, Leicester are hopeful that Maddison's £80m valuation will not be met. The star player is contracted to Leicester until 2023. Both Grealish and Maddison play in an identical position and United have kept their options open.

Jude Bellingham Teenager Jude Bellingham projected as United's future star