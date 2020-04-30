Football GOAT Lionel Messi has been a revelation for many years now at Spanish club Barcelona. The Argentine has mastered the art of terrific records and goals. The versatile forward, who has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or a record six times, has been part of a highly successful career at club level. Here we look at his unbreakable records.

La Liga La Liga: Messi's goal-scoring feat and hat-trick numbers are crazy

Messi's 438-goal tally is a league record and it's one for the ages. The next best goal-scorer amongst active players is Karim Benzema (162). Messi has the most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and is followed by former Real ace Cristiano Ronaldo (34). No other active La Liga players have more than 10.

Other records Other unbreakable records held by Messi in La Liga

When it comes to most goals in a La Liga season, Messi's tally of 50 in 2011-12 has remained as it is. The Argentine has won the most La Liga titles as a non Spanish player (10). Messi has the record for most La Liga appearances by a foreign player (456). He holds the record for most home goals in a season (35).

Messi UCL Messi's Champions League record for Barcelona will remain intact

Messi has always been a one-club man and all of his 114 career Champions League goals have come for Barcelona. He is the leading goal-scorer for a single club in the competition. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has the next best tally (106 goals for Real Madrid). Messi's superb UCL record for a single club could remain intact forever.

Information Messi is the all-time leading scorer for Barca