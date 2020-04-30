-
Football GOAT Lionel Messi has been a revelation for many years now at Spanish club Barcelona.
The Argentine has mastered the art of terrific records and goals.
The versatile forward, who has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or a record six times, has been part of a highly successful career at club level.
Here we look at his unbreakable records.
-
La Liga
La Liga: Messi's goal-scoring feat and hat-trick numbers are crazy
-
Messi's 438-goal tally is a league record and it's one for the ages.
The next best goal-scorer amongst active players is Karim Benzema (162).
Messi has the most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and is followed by former Real ace Cristiano Ronaldo (34).
No other active La Liga players have more than 10.
-
Other records
Other unbreakable records held by Messi in La Liga
-
When it comes to most goals in a La Liga season, Messi's tally of 50 in 2011-12 has remained as it is.
The Argentine has won the most La Liga titles as a non Spanish player (10).
Messi has the record for most La Liga appearances by a foreign player (456).
He holds the record for most home goals in a season (35).
-
Messi UCL
Messi's Champions League record for Barcelona will remain intact
-
Messi has always been a one-club man and all of his 114 career Champions League goals have come for Barcelona.
He is the leading goal-scorer for a single club in the competition.
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has the next best tally (106 goals for Real Madrid).
Messi's superb UCL record for a single club could remain intact forever.
-
Information
Messi is the all-time leading scorer for Barca
-
Messi has scored a whopping 627 goals for Barcelona across competitions. No other player has even breached the 250-goal mark. Messi also has the most assists in La Liga history (175). His 34 trophies with the club is a record which could stay on forever.