Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs have hit back at Chris Gayle over his comments on Ramnaresh Sarwan on YouTube. West Indies opener Gayle had blamed his team-mate for his ouster from the franchise. In a three-part YouTube video, the southpaw stated that he was undermined by several players and staff, the centre of them being Sarwan. Here's more.

Blame Gayle blamed Sarwan for being released by Tallawahs

Gayle, who is the leading CPL run-scorer, singled out former West Indies team-mate Sarwan, the assistant coach of the franchise, for playing a "big part" in Jamaica Tallawahs releasing him from their set-up. With Tallahwahs releasing Gayle, the southpaw has been signed up as a marquee player by St Lucia Zouks. Gayle has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Tallawahs Tallawahs management disappointed with Gayle

"The ownership and management of the Jamaica Tallawahs were disappointed to see the comments made by Mr Christopher Gayle about his departure from the Tallawahs, as we would much rather have had these discussions in private," said a press release. The statement also stated that the decision was based on the side's awful performance in 2019, where they finished last in the tourney.

Quote Sarwan is worse than coronavirus: Chris Gayle

"What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. You are a snake, you are worse than the coronavirus right now, You aren't the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are immature, you are back-stabbing," Gayle said.

Decision 'Decision was based purely on business and cricketing reasoning'

The statement further added that "Mr Gayle gave several reasons for the decision that was made not to retain him in the Tallawahs. However, the truth is that this decision was made collectively by the ownership and management team, which did not include Mr Ramnaresh Sarwan and based purely on business and cricketing reasoning."

Russell Andre Russell hits out at Jamaica Tallawahs

A day after Gayle slammed the franchise, West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell criticized the Tallawahs. "This year was way different. This is the weirdest franchise that I have ever played in. And when I mean weird, people that [are] supposed to reach out to you as an individual, and I am not just a normal player in the Jamaica Tallawahs team," he said.

Quote Russell on how he was treated by the franchise