Former India football captain Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata on Thursday after a prolonged illness. Goswami was aged 82 and breathed his last at 5 PM after cardiac arrest. For the last few months, the football legend was suffering from underlying ailments with sugar, prostrate and nerve problems. His family confirmed that Goswami was admitted to a city hospital earlier in the day.

Sportsperson Besides football, Goswami also played cricket

Starting his international career in 1956, Goswami was the one of the biggest stars of the Indian national team. However, he quit international football in 1964, at the age of 27. He played 50 matches for India as a footballer Meanwhile, he was also a cricketer and represented Bengal in 46 First-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Facts A look at some crucial facts about Goswami

Goswami represented Mohun Bagan at club level. He captained the club in five seasons from 1960 to 1964. Goswami retired fom club football in the year 1968. Goswami made his debut for the India in 1956 against the Chinese Olympic team. Meanwhile, he was also appointed as the skipper of Bengal in the Ranji Trophy (1971-72). Under hs leadership, Bengal reached the final.

Information Goswami won a host of awards

Goswami won the Best Striker of Asia Award in the year 1962. He won the prestigious Arjuna award in 1963. He was also conferred with the Padma Shri award in 1983. In 2005, he was given the Mohun Bagan Ratna.

Twitter Post BCCI mourns the death of Goswami