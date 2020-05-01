New Zealand Cricket announced the last set of awards on Friday. Middle order batsman Ross Taylor bagged the Richard Hadlee medal for the third time in his career. He was named the Cricketer of the Year, while Tim Southee was acknowledged as the Test Player of the Year. Kim Cotton secured the Umpire of the Year award. Here is more.

Quote Sir Richard Hadlee heaps praise on Ross Taylor

"I've followed your career since 2006 as I was part of the selection panel when you made your debut. I've watched your progress over the past 14 years and I just want to congratulate you on all your performances to date," Sir Richard Hadlee said.

Ross Taylor Taylor fared well across formats in 2019

In January 2020, Ross Taylor became the leading run-scorer for New Zealand (Test), having scored 7,238 from 101 matches. He surpassed former captain Stephen Fleming's tally of 7,172 runs. During the season, the 36-year-old became the first New Zealand player to feature in 100 T20 Internationals. Taylor racked up 1,826 runs in 40 internationals at an average of 48.05, last year.

Tim Southee Southee was brilliant in Test format

This was Southee's second award after he earlier won the award for best bowling in First-class cricket. Southee had a stellar season with red ball as he snapped up 33 wickets from eight Tests at 29.03. The New Zealand pace spearhead was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Test series against India, having picked up 14 wickets.

Views Southee and Taylor express contentment

Both Southee and Taylor were elated upon receiving their respective awards. "I was happy with the consistency this season and any time you can contribute to the team performance is special," said Taylor. "The guys taking the catches, bowling at the other end creating pressure - it's a collective group effort. This award is a representation of that," Southee stated.

Awards List of awards (international)

International Women's ODI Player of the Year: Suzie Bates International Men's ODI Player of the Year: Kane Williamson International Women's T20 Player of the Year: Sophie Devine International Men's T20 Player of the Year: Ross Taylor International Test Player of the Year: Tim Southee New Zealand Umpire of the Year: Kim Cotton Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Ross Taylor

Domestic List of awards (others)