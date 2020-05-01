Paris St-Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 honor after it was announced the season would not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic. Defending champions PSG were 12 points clear of Marseille at the top, with 10 rounds of matches and one outstanding fixture to be played. Marseille and Rennes qualified for the Champions League. Here's more on the same.

France French government had canceled 2019-20 sporting season

Earlier this week, the French government banned all sporting events, including behind closed doors, until September. France has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-20 sporting season was over. One was waiting to see the decision of the Ligue 1 authorities and they decided upon handing PSG the title, rather than declaring the season void.

Dedication We would like to dedicate title to healthcare staff: Al-Khelaifi

PSG said they wished to dedicate the title "to healthcare staff and all the everyday heroes on the front line". PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi added that French essential workers' "commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration". He also respected the decisions taken by the French Government and voiced his opinion on health being the number one priority.

Scenario Amiens and Toulouse relegated, Lorient, Lens promoted

PSG were awarded the title on a points-per-game basis, while Lorient have been crowned Ligue 2 champions on the same principle. They were just one point above Lens when the season was suspended and both teams will be promoted to Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Amiens and Toulouse is set to get relegated from Ligue 1.

Stats Crucial stats of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season

PSG sealed their ninth Ligue 1 honor and a seventh in last eight seasons. PSG had played 27 games and collected 68 points. They registered 22 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder bagged the most goals (18 each). Angel di Maria had registered 14 assists.

Eredivisie Dutch Eredivisie season declared void, blow for Ajax

A few days earlier, Ajax were handed a blow after the Dutch Eredivisie season was ended with immediate effect, meaning the league leaders have been denied the title. There will be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight. The Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs reached an agreement over a video conference call regarding the decision.

Other leagues What about EPL, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A?