The Indian cricket team lost its number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings. India lost their place to Australia, who have become the new table-toppers in the longest format of the game, according to the latest ICC Rankings released on Friday. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost their number one status in the ICC T20I Rankings. Here's more on the same.

Test Rankings Australia top the show with 116 rating points

Team India has now slipped to the third spot on the ICC Test Rankings. New Zealand jumped to the second position with 115 rating points. Australia top the show with 116 rating points, whereas, India aren't far behind with 114 points. Joe Root-led England are fourth in the rankings and have 105 rating points.

Quote ICC issues statement as India lose top spot

"India have yielded the top spot for the first time since October 2016. This is largely because India had won 12 Tests and lost just one Test in 2016-17, the records of which were removed in the latest update," an ICC statement said.

T20I Rankings Australia clinch number one spot in ICC T20I Rankings

Australia also clinched the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings. The Aussies dethroned Pakistan, who fell down to fourth in the standings. Australia have 278 rating points. England (268) and India (266) follow suit. Pakistan have 260 rating points and are above fifth-placed South Africa (258). Pakistan had overtaken New Zealand to reach top position in January 2018 and spent 27 months there.

Information ICC ODI Rankings: England extend lead atop

In the ICC ODI Rankings, reigning world champions England (127 rating points) have increased their lead over India from six to eight points. New Zealand remain in third place, three points behind Team India. The top ten rankings remain unchanged.

