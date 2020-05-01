-
After winning the Premier League by a record 100 points, defending champions Manchester City sealed the honor in the 2018-19 season as well.
City collected the title on the final day with 98 points under their belt.
They were chased by Liverpool, who finished second with 97 points.
City also collected their fourth EPL title.
Here's the statistical analysis of the season.
Champions
City seal the title under dramatic fashion under Guardiola
Man City won the trophy after collecting 98 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the second-lowest goals that season (23).
Guardiola's side also accounted for the best goal difference (+72).
They scored the highest number of goals (95).
City registered 32 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses.
Liverpool had 97 points, whereas, Chelsea and Tottenham collected 72 and 71 points respectively.
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2018-19 season
Three players registered the joint-most goals that season (22).
The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah topped the show.
Sergio Aguero amassed the most hat-tricks that season (3).
Chelsea's Eden Hazard dominated the show in terms of assists (15). Ryan Fraser finished second (14).
Liverpool goal-keeper Alisson amounted for the most clean sheets (21).
2018-19 season
2018-19 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Arsenal and Manchester United qualified for the Europa League group stage.
Wolves made it to the Europa League second qualifying round.
The likes of Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town were relegated to the Championship.
Award winners
Premier League 2018-19: List of award winners
Virgil van Dijk bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
The Dutchman also pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.
Raheem Sterling won the FWA Footballer of the Year, besides being adjudged PFA Young Player of the Year.
Guardiola won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Salah, Auba and Mane won the Golden Boot, whereas, Alisson won the Golden Glove.