In a recent statement, former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed that Umar Akmal suffers from epilepsy. According to 71-year-old, the management found out about his disorder through medical reports. He also added that Umar kept his individual performances above the nation. The Pakistani batsman was recently slapped with a three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches in the PSL. Here is more.

Quote Najam Sethi opened up on Umar's medical reports

"We had medical reports that confirmed he suffered from epilepsy fits and we called him back from the West Indies. When I met him I told him it was a serious problem and he needed to take a break and get proper treatment," Sethi said.

Break Stopped Umar from playing: Najam Sethi

Sethi explained how he pushed Umar to take a break from international cricket for a while, during the 2013 West Indies tour. "I stopped him from playing for two months but later on we sent the medical reports to the selectors and left it to them because I didn't like to interfere," said Sethi. He added, "He refused that and insisted on playing."

Information What does Epilepsy mean?

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that causes unprovoked, recurrent seizures (sudden rush of electrical activity in the brain). The brain activity becomes abnormal, causing periods of unusual behaviour, several sensations, and at times loss of awareness.

Performance Umar plays for himself, feels Sethi

Sethi asserted Umar puts his own performance above national interest. "He refuses to accept discipline and he is an individualistic player prone to play with instinct. He plays for himself not for his team. He is outside all discipline," he said. He added, "I am afraid his career is threatened and it appears to me to be the end of the line for him."

Ban Umar Akmal has been banned for three years