All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. Top-tier leagues in the Netherlands and France were declared over. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window could be impacted heavily. However, transfer speculations have continued to make the rounds. Italian giants Juventus have been linked with some departures of key players. We evaluate the players who could leave Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain Gonzalo Higuain is likely to return back to Argentina

Gonzalo Higuain has been a celebrated striker over the years and the Argentine enjoyed a lot of success with Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus. The 2019-20 season saw Higuain score just eight goals in 33 matches. After spending the previous season on loan at Milan and Chelsea, Higuain's time at Juve could come to an end. A return to Argentina is on the cards.

Miralem Pjanic Miralem Pjanic could be offloaded by the Italian champions

Former Lyon and AS Roma star Miralem Pjanic has been part of Juventus for the last four seasons. According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, the Bosnian mid-fielder is keen to play for Spanish giants Barcelona. Barca could opt for a swap deal here and offer Arthur to Juventus. He is also linked with a host of other clubs including Real Madrid and PSG.

Sami Khedira Sami Khedira's time at Juventus is set to end

Having won the 2006-07 Bundesliga title with Stuttgart, veteran mid-fielder Sami Khedira has won a host of titles over the last decade with Real Madrid and Juventus. The 2014 World Cup winner made just 17 appearances in 2019-20. At 33, his time at Juve is coming to an end. It has been reported that Premier League clubs Wolves and West Ham are monitoring him.

Daniele Rugani Daniele Rugani is considering his options