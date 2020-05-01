Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero has claimed that players are "scared" about the prospect of returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League is hoping to resume the season on June 8, which would also require players to be be back in full training by May 18. EPL clubs are set to meet on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

EPL Premier League is targeting a return in June

A few days earlier, it was reported that the Premier League is targeting a return in June this year behind closed doors. Moreover, the country's political leaders are also keen for the season to resume when possible. The English top-flight was earlier suspended since mid-March because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 234,279 lives globally.

Criteria Premier League will need to meet a specific criteria

he Premier League, along with other sporting activities, will have to meet specific criteria before a return. There need to be testing arrangements for participants, paid by sporting authorities or clubs, and ensuring measures are in place to avoid fans gathering outside matches. Also, whether games will resume at approved stadiums, or at a neutral venue, will need to be discussed.

Comments Majority of players are scared, feels Aguero

"The majority of players are scared because they have children and families," said 31-year-old Aguero to Argentine TV station El Chiringuito. "I'm scared, but I'm with my girlfriend here and I'm not going to be in contact with other people. I'm locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend," he added.

Rules Rules and regulations to be followed by clubs and players

According to a report in BBC, players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times. Players must not shower or eat on the premises. Only essential medical treatment will be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE. Clubs' training grounds will be optimized for social distancing and high hygiene levels. There will be a drive-through NHS testing facility.

Scenarios The latest scenarios surrounding football leagues in Europe

The German government delayed a decision on the Bundesliga's return after May 9 was set as the date earlier. La Liga is targeting a mid-June return behind closed doors. A return for Serie A looks doubtful. Ajax were handed a blow after the Dutch Eredivisie season was ended. Meanwhile, PSG were handed Ligue 1 honor after it was announced the season would not resume.

Quote Aguero claims why he is at home