Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a whopping £89m. The fee was expected to rise further and exceed £150m. Hazard, who signed a five-year contract, was expected to take La Liga by storm. However, the 2019-20 season turned out to be horrific for the Belgian. Can he rediscover his Chelsea form at Real Madrid?

Chelsea legend Unstoppable Hazard was a true Chelsea legend

The Belgian international scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea after joining from Lille in 2012. He made 245 appearances in the Premier League and scored 85 goals, besides making 54 assists. Hazard went on to win six major trophies at Chelsea which included two EPL and Europa League titles. He was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season in 2014-15.

Hazard at Chelsea What made Hazard so successful at Chelsea?

One of the striking factors that helped Hazard thrive at Chelsea was his consistency for seven successive seasons. His mileage and longevity helped the club in massive ways. Hazard endured just one poor season in 2015-16. It saw Chelsea finish 10th. Besides that, he hit double figures consistently and played in a staggering number of matches. Somehow, 2019-20 robbed Hazard of the same.

Injuries Injuries robbed Hazard the chance to shine in 2019-20

The former Chelsea legend suffered a major injury layoff of nearly three months after suffering a micro-fracture in his right ankle back in November. The forward then limped off in a defeat against Levante in La Liga in February. Tests confirmed Hazard was diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. He is now recovering from the surgery in Madrid.

Debut season My first season with Real Madrid has been bad: Hazard

The Belgian summed up his first season at the Spanish club. "My first season at Real has been bad," Hazard told Belgian national broadcaster RTBF. "But you don't throw everything away. It was a season of adaptation. I will be judged on my second season. It is up to me to be in good shape next year."

Our take Real will need Hazard to rediscover his form next season