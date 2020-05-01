Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most robust sides in the IPL.

SRH came into existence in the year 2012 but made their IPL debut in 2013.

From the start, SRH have been a consistent force in the tourney.

In 2016, David Warner helped SRH grab the coveted IPL trophy.

Let us have a look at SRH's all-time IPL XI.