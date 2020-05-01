Last updated on May 01 2020, 04:23 pm
Written by Parth Dhall
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most robust sides in the IPL.
SRH came into existence in the year 2012 but made their IPL debut in 2013.
From the start, SRH have been a consistent force in the tourney.
In 2016, David Warner helped SRH grab the coveted IPL trophy.
Let us have a look at SRH's all-time IPL XI.
SRH's top order is braced with captain David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.
Three-time Orange Cap winner Warner has been highly consistent.
Dhawan played his part, whereas, Bairstow was terrific last season.
Warner and Bairstow tormented the opposition bowlers with brutal starts.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson further strengthens the SRH batting line-up.
His valiant knocks have brought SRH home on several occasions.
Although Yuvraj Singh has played for quite a few franchises in the IPL, his two-year stint with SRH was phenomenal.
He has scored 488 runs at 27.11 with a strike-rate of 137.07 across two seasons.
Besides, his occasional bowling spells did the trick for SRH.
Vijay Shankar, who rose to prominence a few seasons ago, also joins the XI as a specialist all-rounder.
SRH's leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheads the pace attack alongside Siddarth Kaul.
The former has scalped over 100 wickets for the franchise.
Another Indian bowler Sandeep Sharma comes in as the first change.
Afghanistan spin-bowling sensation Rashid Khan leads the spin bowling segment.
The 21-year-old is perhaps the greatest T20 wrist-spinner.
He is duly complemented with yet another leg-spinner Karn Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time XI: David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.
