Australia's head coach Justin Langer was elated after the team dethroned India to claim top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings. He revealed Australia are eyeing the World Test Championship with an aim to beat India. Having lost the top spot for the first time since 2016-17, India are now third in the list with New Zealand holding the second position.

Australia Australia turned the tables in 2019

The Australian cricket team suffered in the aftermath of 2018 Newlands scandal. Despite facing perpetual criticism, Tim Paine successfully pulled the team out of black hole. The return of Steve Smith and David Warner last year further bolstered the side across formats. Australia have won their last five Tests (2 vs Pakistan, 3 vs New Zealand) by huge margins.

Quote We have to beat India: Langer

"We recognize how fluid these rankings are. It was certainly nice to put a smile on our faces. The World Test Championship has been a goal, but we have to beat India in India and we've got to beat them when they return," Langer said.

India Australia will look to beat India in the Test series

Langer asserted that Australia will be raring to go when India tour Down Under, later in the year. India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia, after beating the hosts 2-1, in 2018. "You can only judge yourself as being the best if you beat the best and we've got some really tough opposition to come," Langer said.

Rankings Australia are the new table toppers